I-85 northbound reopens in Gwinnett County after ice cream truck flips over

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All northbound lanes of I-85 are back open in Gwinnett County after an ice cream truck flipped over during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash I-85 near Hwy. 120 had all lanes shut down as Gwinnett police and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

RED ALERT with this Crash on I-85/nb at Hwy 120 (exit 105). All lanes are shut down Avoid. Use Satellite Blvd into Duluth. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/rUu2xjs0Ae — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 2, 2024

Triple Team Traffic says traffic was jammed before I-285 and suggests using Satellite Blvd. as an alternate route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt.