Local

I-85 northbound reopens in Gwinnett County after ice cream truck flips over

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Ice Cream truck flipped over on I-85 north in Duluth on Tuesday. (Doug Turnbull)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All northbound lanes of I-85 are back open in Gwinnett County after an ice cream truck flipped over during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash I-85 near Hwy. 120 had all lanes shut down as Gwinnett police and Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.

Triple Team Traffic says traffic was jammed before I-285 and suggests using Satellite Blvd. as an alternate route.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!