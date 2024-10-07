Hurricane Milton: Atlanta Motor Speedway opening campgrounds for storm evacuees

ATLANTA — Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening up its campgrounds for those people evacuating Hurricane Milton.

As of Monday, hurricane and tropical storm watches are posted across much of Florida’s west coast as the Category 5 storm churns in the Gulf of Mexico.

The speedway said Monday that it will “provide dry camping free of charge in its Legends Premium Campground for RVs and Legends Tent Campground for pop-up campers and tents.”

AMS said evacuees will also have access to the nearby shower house while staying at the track.

“A limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer hook-ups will also be available for a nominal fee of $35 per night,” AMS said in a news release.

“We have hundreds of acres of campgrounds and opening up our facility is an easy choice to make. If you’re in Milton’s path and looking for a place to stay, we’re here for you,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said.

Hutchinson said the campgrounds are open as of 4 p.m. on Monday and will continue to stay open until “there’s not a need”.

Anyone who needs directions to the speedway can CLICK HERE.