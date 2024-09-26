Hurricane Helene: Several state parks, facilities closed ahead of storm

ATLANTA — Several state parks and facilities across Georgia will be closed due to the expected impact of Hurricane Helene.

Helene strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane around 2:30 p.m. and is expected to make landfall in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of early Monday afternoon, here are all of the parks and facilities that are impacted, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources:

Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course

Brazell’s Creek Golf Course

Chattahoochee Bend (platform and backcountry camping only)

Dahlonega Gold Museum (closed Friday morning until 11 a.m.)

General Coffee

George T. Bagby

Georgia Veterans Golf Course

Highland Walk Golf Course

Jarrell Plantation

Kolomoki Mounds

Laura S. Walker (campground only)

Little White House

Meadow Links Golf Course

Plains Historic Information Center

Providence Canyon

Reed Bingham

Reynold’s Mansion

SAM Shortline

Seminole

Stephen C. Foster & Eco Lodge

The Creek Golf Course

The Lakes Golf Course

Unicoi (campground only)

Wallace Adams Golf Course

Wormsloe

WSB will continue to update this list as more park closures are announced.