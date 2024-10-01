Hurricane Helene: President Biden approves major disaster declaration for 41 GA counties

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for 41 Georgia counties in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Gov. Brian Kemp also extended the State of Emergency until Oct. 9.

Biden’s declaration allows people who live in the following counties to receive federal assistance: Appling, Brooks, Coffee, Columbia, Jefferson, Liberty, Lowndes, Pierce, Richmond, Tattnall, and Toombs.

The president extended it Tuesday afternoon to include the following counties: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Clinch, Colquitt, Cook, Echols, Emanuel, Evans, Glascock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Lincoln, McDuffie, Montgomery, Screven, Telfair, Treutlen, Ware, Washington and Wheeler.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Biden both said they spoke on Sunday regarding the federal response. Kemp along with Georgia Congressional members sent a formal request to Biden asking for dozens of counties to be covered.

The White House says Biden will visit North Carolina on Wednesday with trips to Georgia and Florida planned at a later date. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump toured damage in Valdosta on Monday.

Helene made landfall last Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane and quickly moved through Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

At least 130 deaths, including 25 in Georgia, have been reported with hundreds of people still missing across the Southeast.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FEMA RELIEF

People can apply in four ways: