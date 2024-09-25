Local

Hurricane Helene: Grady Memorial Hospital rescheduling elective procedures

By WSBTV

Grady Hospital Grady Memorial Hospital can be seen on Jan. 21, 2003 in Atlanta. (Frank Mullen/Getty Images, File)

ATLANTA — Ahead of Hurricane Helene, Grady Memorial Hospital is making changes to their operational schedule.

The healthcare system says all elective and non-urgent procedures scheduled for Friday will be rescheduled.

All of Grady’s clinics and neighborhood health centers will be closed starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday and remain closed on Friday.

“Grady Hospital will remain open and operational regardless of severe weather conditions,” officials said in a statement. “Grady’s leadership and emergency management team will closely monitor the latest weather developments.

