Hurricane Helene: Atlanta saw more than 25 billion gallons of rain during 3-day stretch

ATLANTA — It’s now been almost a week since Hurricane Helene damaged much of the southeast.

As of Wednesday, crews are still working around the clock to get power restored to all Georgians.

More than 8,000 power poles statewide will have to be repaired or replaced. More than 21,000 spans of wire, which equals about 1,000 miles, were damaged. More than 1,500 transformers will also need to be replaced.

Although Atlanta did not suffer the brunt of Helene, the city was hit with historic rainfall receiving more than 25 billion gallons of rainwater from Wednesday through Friday of last week.

In total, just over 11 inches of rain was measured in Atlanta.



