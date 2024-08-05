Hurricane Debby makes landfall early Monday, warnings issued in south GA

Hurricane Debby has made landfall Monday morning and parts of Georgia will be impacted.

The National Hurricane Center says Debby made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida on the state’s Big Bend.

Debby is expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to parts of Florida and major flooding in the Southeast.

Now that Debby has made landfall, its winds are expected to weaken over land, according to Monahan.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Brooks, Clinch, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties in Georgia.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Coffee, Evans, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Montgomery, Pierce, Tattnall, Toombs, Ware, Wayne and Wheeler counties in Georgia.

Here is what you need to know for Monday:

Potentially catastrophic flooding is expected in these areas

Showers and breezy weather will impact parts of north Georgia early this week. Most widespread rain will be well east of Atlanta.

Debby will stall and drift around the southeast later this week. Potential for more widespread rain in north Georgia late this week.



