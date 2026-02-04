Hundreds of jobs coming to South Fulton after new tax incentives are approved

SOUTH FULTON, GA — New jobs are coming to South Fulton with the development of the SOFU Commerce Center. Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall says this is a $28 million dollar private investment in the community.

“We are offering a 10-year incentive period and it will generate more than $3.1 million in new property taxes for the city of South Fulton, for South Fulton schools, and for the county of Fulton,” Hall says.

Hall says it makes economic sense for the county and the city.

“In many communities, you have facilities that offer distribution, cold storage, light manufacturing, there is a huge market demand for that, especially being so close to the airport,” Hall says.

The light industrial facility is expected to create 150 permanent jobs and 150 temporary construction jobs and should be up and running in the next 16 to 18 months.