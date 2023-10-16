Hundreds of gallons of used cooking oil stolen from north Georgia Chick-fil-A, police say

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are on the run after officials say they stole hundreds of gallons of oil from a north Georgia Chick-fil-A.

According to an Athens-Clarke County police report, on Oct. 5 at 10:38 a.m., officers received reports of a theft at a Chick-fil-A on Atlanta Hwy.

The Chick-fil-A manager told officers around 3 a.m. that day, a U-Haul box truck drove up to the restaurant and stopped near their dumpster where the used fry oil is stored to be recycled.

According to the report, two men got out of the truck and drained 200 to 300 gallons of oil.

The manager added that this has now happened four times over the past few months.

Police noted that the last time the oil was stolen, a local and heavy-duty chain, valued at $70 each set, was destroyed to gain access to the oil.

The manager told police approximately 700 to 800 gallons of oil worth $2,000 had been stolen.

No suspects have been identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

