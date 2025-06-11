Hundreds of former CDC employees may be reinstated

ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees who were laid off this year may be reinstated soon.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed reinstatement notices went out to the former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees, but provided few details, according to the Associated Press.

According to officials, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. named eight vaccine committee replacements, including a prominent critic of COVID-19 shots.

All 17 sitting members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices were terminated on Monday by Kennedy Jr.

On Tuesday, more than 100 people rallied outside of the CDC headquarters in Atlanta in protest.

Among those in attendance include current employees, fired employees, parents of employees and CDC retirees.

“Up until today, ACIP recommendations were the gold standard for what insurers should pay for, what providers should recommend, and what the public should look to,” panel member and behavioral scientist Noel Brewer previously said.