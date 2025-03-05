Senator Warnock wins battle to get some CDC workers their jobs back after DOGE cuts

ATLANTA, GA — On Wednesday, some CDC workers who were let go in the federal jobs cuts from DOGE got an email saying they were “clear to return to work”.

After public pressure from Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, the Trump Administration partially reinstated some of CDC’s probationary workers.

Some of the workers who were re-instated were young scientists at local health departments and lab workers who helped on investigations in public health threats.

Warnock went to the senate floor last month to defend the lifesaving work they do at the CDC.

“The CDC is one of those entities that I think is vastly underrated and underappreciated. Where in the world would we be without the CDC?”

Warnock says today’s announcement is welcome relief, but he says until all fired CDC employees are restored, our country’s public health and national security will continue to be at risk.

He continued, saying “the CDC works to ensure our food and water are safe, our brave servicemembers stay healthy when serving abroad, and top researchers have the resources they need to combat heart disease, maternal mortality, cancer, and diabetes. I’m glad my defense of the CDC was heard by the leadership of the Trump Administration, which is why I’m calling on the Trump Administration to reinstate all CDC employees.”