More than 100 people rally outside CDC after 17 ACIP employees were laid off

ATLANTA — Many drivers expressed their support for demonstrators who were rallying outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Tuesday.

More than 100 demonstrators gathered along Clifton Road at the CDC front gate after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removed all 17 members of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices on Monday.

“Health care providers rely on ACIP to ensure that vaccine recommendations are based on the best science available," said a demonstrator.

Among those in attendance include current employees, fired employees, parents of employees and CDC retirees.

“Up until today, ACIP recommendations were the gold standard for what insurers should pay for, what providers should recommend, and what the public should look to,” said panel member and behavioral scientist Noel Brewer.

Several speakers called for Kennedy Jr. to be terminated from his current position.