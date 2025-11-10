Hundreds of flights delayed, canceled at Atlanta airport due to FAA reduction in air traffic

ATLANTA — The Federal Aviation Administration’s recent announcement of a 10% reduction in flight capacity is having an impact on the world’s busiest airport on Monday.

Nearly 400 delays were reported at the world’s busiest airport and hundreds more were canceled on Monday. Officials say this is due to the FAA’s reduction in air traffic amid the ongoing government shutdown.

According to WSB Travel Editor Peter Greenberg, those who are planning on flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should plan ahead.

“The key is to know where you are flying and where your plane is coming to get you there,” Greenberg said. “What you need to do is get you a couple of apps, one is called FlightAware.com, one is FlightRadar24, there’s a third one called Flighty. What these apps do is they literally track the aircraft number, the tail number of the plane that’s assigned to be your flight number. That will give you a two-three hour heads up as to whether or not you’re ever going to leave town."

As of 3:35 p.m., there were 378 delays, and 230 cancelations reported at Atlanta’s airport on Monday, according to FlightAware.

Greenberg says once the government shutdown ends, the air traffic control system should be back on track in about a week.