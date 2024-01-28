Hundreds of DeKalb residents left in the dark after large tree takes out power lines

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to restore power to residents in DeKalb County after a tree damaged power lines.

Georgia Power said crews received reports of a tree that took out power lines on Columbia Parkway and Boring Road in Decatur.

According to the outage map, the highest number of customers affected by the outage was, at one point, nearly 1,500 people.

It is unclear when the lines will be repaired.

Neighbors said at around 6 a.m., they heard a loud crash followed by the power shutting off.

The road will remain closed as crews continue to work to repair the live wires.

For the latest on this outage, click here.





