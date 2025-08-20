Local

Hundreds of CDC workers send letter to congress and RFK Jr. with safety concerns

By WSB Radio News Staff
CDC-Campus Shooting The notable bullet marks on the windows of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters are visible from Clifton Rd, on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Miguel Martinez/AP)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Hundreds of CDC workers sent a letter to congress and the Health and Human Services Secretary expressing concern about security, and mis-information, after this month’s shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

They say the attack came amid growing mistrust in public institutions, driven by politicized rhetoric.

The letter calls on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take several steps, including, “stop spreading inaccurate health information.”

The workers say they also want him to guarantee their safety.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!