Hundreds of CDC workers send letter to congress and RFK Jr. with safety concerns

ATLANTA — Hundreds of CDC workers sent a letter to congress and the Health and Human Services Secretary expressing concern about security, and mis-information, after this month’s shooting at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta.

They say the attack came amid growing mistrust in public institutions, driven by politicized rhetoric.

The letter calls on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take several steps, including, “stop spreading inaccurate health information.”

The workers say they also want him to guarantee their safety.