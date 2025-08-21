Local

CDC officials give behind the scenes look at buildings targeted in shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Windows at the CDC shattered by bullets (WSB Radio)
ATLANTA — CDC officials provided WSB Radio with a behind the scenes look at the campus buildings impacted by the shooting earlier this month.

Eerily empty offices are cordoned off with yellow tape, and glass shards are still strewn across floors and other surfaces.

A media tour of the CDC facilities shows there is a lot of clean up and healing ahead, but blast resistant glass prevented a greater tragedy, according to Safety and Security Director Jeff Williams.

Williams says the glass was put in to meet federal standards implemented after the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City.

CDC Director Susan Monarez says they are making every resource available to staff who are dealing with the aftermath.

Monarez will be on hand for the Friday memorial service for DeKalb County Officer David Rose, who was killed when he encountered the gunman.

Many workers continue to work remotely for now.

