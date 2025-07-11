Local

Hundreds of animals rescued in Dade County brought to Atlanta for care

(L-R) Nathaniel Levon Curington, Aimee Renee Curington Northwest GA couple charged in animal cruelty case (Dade County Sheriff's Office)

DADE COUNTY, GA — Hundreds of animals were rescued in Dade County and some were brought to metro Atlanta area for care.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Division and Dade County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel and Aimee Currington on seven counts of felony animal cruelty.

An investigation uncovered 256 animals in various states of neglect on their property located at 181 Sells Lane in Trenton, Georgia.

Some of the animals were dead.

The other rescued animals have been taken to Forsyth and Cherokee counties.

Nathaniel and Aimee Currington are being held at the Dade County Jail.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect we have seen, and I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “GDA Law Enforcement is sending a clear message that animal abuse has no place in the state of Georgia, and we are committed to working with local law enforcement and prosecutors to crack down on those who abuse animals in our state.”

