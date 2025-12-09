Human rights activist to meet with Clayton County sheriff over jail conditions

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Concerns over conditions inside the Clayton County Jail are prompting a meeting on Tuesday between Sheriff Levon Allen and a local human rights leader who calls the situation a “state of emergency.”

Gerald Rose, founder and CEO of the New Order National Human Rights Organization, says he receives regular reports of alleged violence, unsafe conditions, and drug trafficking inside the jail. “Clayton County is in a state of emergency right now. The whole jail is in a state of emergency,” Rose said.

Dozens of residents raised concerns earlier this month during a county commission meeting, with some calling for a public hearing on what they describe as violations of detainee rights. The ACLU recently sent a letter to the sheriff demanding the immediate release of all inmates, calling the conditions “inhumane and unconstitutional.”

Rose says he plans to keep pressing for change. “As an activist, I think it’s my job to let the community know that I will continue to put pressure and meet with Sheriff Allen until these issues get solved,” he said.

While he acknowledges improvements won’t happen quickly, Rose remains optimistic. “It won’t happen overnight but I was taught through my daddy if you could continue to be aggressive and continue to stay on point about what you’re speaking about, you’ll eventually get justice,” he said.

Rose says he hopes Tuesday’s discussion with Sheriff Allen will be a step toward addressing the concerns. “I’m just hoping that we all can come together and work together, and bring our issues forward to him and let him know what’s going on,” he said.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.