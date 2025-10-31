Local

ACLU of Georgia calls for changes at Clayton County Jail amid ‘horrific’ conditions

By WSB Radio News Staff
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The ACLU of Georgia is calling on the Clayton County Sheriff to make serious changes at the county jail, pointing to conditions described as “inhumane and unconstitutional.”

According to the ACLU of Georgia, inmates are being denied basic safety, medical care, and sanitation, which are responsibilities that officials are legally obligated to provide.

Legal Director Corey Isaacson said the reports the ACLU has received make it clear that the jail is failing to meet even the most basic guidelines.

“At the very least, they provide basic safety, basic medical care, basic sanitation,” she added. ““We have gotten numerous reports from community members in recent months about conditions in the Clayton County Jail that are horrific.”

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen tells WSB he takes reports seriously. However, he says the ACLU’s allegations are grossly exaggerated and untrue.

