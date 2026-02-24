Local

House rejects aviation safety bill despite Senate passage

By WSB Radio News Staff
American Airlines Plane And Black Hawk Helicopter Crash Near Reagan National Airport ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 30: An American Airlines regional jet parked at the Reagan National Airport as the investigation continues into the crash of an American Airlines plane on the Potomac River as it approached the airport on January 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. The American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people on both aircraft. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The United States House of Representatives has rejected the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform Act, an aviation safety bill that had unanimously passed the United States Senate.

House lawmakers voted 264 to 133 against the measure.

The bill was a response to the crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. between a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet that killed all 67 people aboard both aircrafts last year.

The legislation would have required enhanced aircraft tracking technology to improve visibility between aircraft and air traffic controllers.

