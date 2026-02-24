House rejects aviation safety bill despite Senate passage

The United States House of Representatives has rejected the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform Act, an aviation safety bill that had unanimously passed the United States Senate.

House lawmakers voted 264 to 133 against the measure.

The bill was a response to the crash near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. between a United States Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines jet that killed all 67 people aboard both aircrafts last year.

The legislation would have required enhanced aircraft tracking technology to improve visibility between aircraft and air traffic controllers.