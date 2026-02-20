Hotel at Atlantic Station evacuated due to power outage, water safety concerns

ATLANTA — Guests and residents at Atlantic Station’s Twelve Midtown Hotel were evacuated Monday due to a power outage that made the water unsafe to drink.

Atlanta Fire Rescue says the evacuation will remain in effect until clean water service is restored.

The department is working with building management and utility partners to ensure the safety of all occupants.

Georgia Power is addressing the outage.

Officials say updates will be provided as the situation develops. WSB Radio has reached out to hotel management for comment.