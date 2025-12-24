Hosea Helps fulfills Christmas needs for hundreds of Atlanta families

ATLANTA — Christmas is a time of joy, but it can be a difficult for those unable to provide food and gifts for loved ones.

For more than 50 years, Hosea Helps has provided food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. Today, hundreds of families are enjoying a 7-course meal and children are getting gifts to have under the Christmas tree.

Elisabeth Omilami, President of Hosea Helps says they have big plans for Christmas day as well.

“Nobody wants a child to wake up Christmas morning with nothing under the tree,” said Omilami.

Their volunteers will be delivering Christmas meals to senior citizens and taking more gifts to families unable to attend Wednesday’s Christmas Eve party.

She says there are more people needing help this year because of higher food prices and rising rents.

“There are people who don’t have food for next week. People who don’t have their rent paid,” Omilami says. “People who have been unemployed, all these things, and food prices are high.”

Additionally, more volunteer drivers are needed. She invites anyone interested to get reach out to Hosea Helps.

Civil Rights icon Hosea Williams started his namesake organization with a mission of helping those in need. He died 25 years ago, but his legacy lives on. Omilami, who is his daughter, says the Christmas Eve event is all about spreading joy.