Local

Homecoming for metro officer shot in line of duty one year ago

By WSB Radio

Officer Demika Lloyd homecoming (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)

By WSB Radio

Members of the Clayton County community gathered Friday outside police department headquarters to welcome officer Demika Lloyd home. The warm outpouring comes nearly a year after she was shot in the line of duty.

“She’s family. And we don’t leave family hanging, and family’s on the way to recovery. We should be there to receive family,” Clayton County police chief Kevin Roberts told WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien.

Lloyd was shot in the head last year responding to a crisis call.

After months of treatment and rehabilitation, she was released from an Augusta hospital and returned to Clayton County.

Clayton County community welcomes officer Demika Lloyd home (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)

“Welcome home. Welcome home. It’s been a long road, but welcome home,” said Melissa Meadows with Luke’s Wings. Meadows’ organization helped to pay for Officer Lloyd’s brother to travel from Florida to help care for her.

Officer Lloyd’s nephew was there Friday and told WSB, “just coming out here to support. Happy and grateful that she’s finally coming home.”








©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!