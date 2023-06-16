Homecoming for metro officer shot in line of duty one year ago

Members of the Clayton County community gathered Friday outside police department headquarters to welcome officer Demika Lloyd home. The warm outpouring comes nearly a year after she was shot in the line of duty.

“She’s family. And we don’t leave family hanging, and family’s on the way to recovery. We should be there to receive family,” Clayton County police chief Kevin Roberts told WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien.

Lloyd was shot in the head last year responding to a crisis call.

After months of treatment and rehabilitation, she was released from an Augusta hospital and returned to Clayton County.

Clayton County community welcomes officer Demika Lloyd home (Jonathan O'Brien/WSB Radio)

“Welcome home. Welcome home. It’s been a long road, but welcome home,” said Melissa Meadows with Luke’s Wings. Meadows’ organization helped to pay for Officer Lloyd’s brother to travel from Florida to help care for her.

Officer Lloyd's nephew was there Friday and told WSB, "just coming out here to support. Happy and grateful that she's finally coming home."





























