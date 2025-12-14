Holiday shipping deadlines approaching as time runs out to mail packages

ATLANTA — If you still need to mail holiday packages, time is running out as shipping deadlines quickly approach.

The rush to send packages is underway, and the U.S. Postal Service says several key domestic deadlines are just days away. For deliveries within the lower 48 states, USPS Ground Advantage service and First-Class Mail must be sent by Wednesday, December 17. Priority Mail packages must be mailed by December 18, and Priority Mail Express has a deadline of December 20.

Deadlines for most international and military mail have already passed. However, customers can still send Priority Mail Express packages internationally and to military addresses through December 16.

USPS says shipping deadlines for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories differ by only a day or two from the lower 48.

With limited time left before the holiday, postal officials urge customers not to procrastinate and to mail packages as soon as possible to ensure on-time delivery.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.