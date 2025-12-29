Holiday returns could be harder this year as fees and deadlines vary

ATLANTA — The holiday shopping season may be over, but return season is now in full swing and it may look different for shoppers this year.

Some retailers have extended return deadlines, while others have not. For online purchases, the process can be even more complicated, with some customers struggling to reach a live representative for help.

Customer service expert Amas Tenumah says shoppers should be prepared to advocate for themselves.

“Be specific, and if you get into an issue where there is some back and forth in conflict, record every phone call, record every message you have back and forth,” Tenumah said.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 17 percent of holiday gifts are expected to be returned this year. That amounts to roughly $850 billion in returns nationwide.

Returns come at a cost to retailers and that cost is increasingly being passed on to consumers. Some stores now charge return fees ranging from $4 to $10 per item.

Tenumah says persistence is key when dealing with return issues.

“You cannot just quietly go away and go to the next brand. Pressure does work,” he said.

He added that social media can be an effective tool if customers hit a roadblock.

“While companies are not as afraid of losing customers because they think we’re all indifferent, they do fear bad attention,” Tenumah said.

With return policies varying by retailer and by whether an item was purchased in-store or online, shoppers are encouraged to check deadlines and policies carefully before attempting a return.

Experts say documenting communication and understanding a store’s return rules can make the process smoother during one of the busiest return seasons of the year.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.