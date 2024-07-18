‘Hit Chris at his home’: Roswell man facing federal charges, accused of threatening FBI director

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man is now facing federal charges for making threats against FBI Director Christopher Wray, court documents show.

Investigators said John Woodbury, 34, posted the threats on 4Chan in June 2023, calling for violence against Wray and his family.

“Let’s show them what a (expletive) ‘Nazi’ ... looks like ... It’s time to burn these mother (expletive) down and hang them from trees. Hit them where it (expletive) hurts. Hit Chris at his home. Make his family fear stepping one foot outside their god (expletive) door,” one of the messages said.

The indictment said Woodbury, “did knowingly threaten to assault, kidnap, and murder a Federal law enforcement officer, that is, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, with intent to impede, intimidate, and interfere with Director Wray, on account of the performance of Director Wray’ s official duties.”

Woodbury was arrested Thursday and arraigned in federal court after an indictment was handed up on July 9.

“Director Wray and other law enforcement officials work tirelessly to safeguard our freedoms and to protect our citizens from harm. Threats against such public servants, who have dedicated themselves to enforcing our criminal laws, is especially heinous,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said.

Woodbury is facing charges of threats by interstate communication and threats to a federal law enforcement officer.

So far, no other hearings have been set for this case.