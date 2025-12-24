Hiker sees hateful symbol during walk in popular Atlanta park

ROSWELL, GA — A local pastor makes a disturbing find while on a hike on a popular trail in Roswell.

Vickery Creek Trail at Old Mill Park is a place where Pastor Brian Webb likes to find solitude, but on this particular day, he says he found a log in the path spray-painted with a swastika.

“As I approached it, I couldn’t believe what I was looking at,” Webb recalls. “I got closer to it, and when I looked, my stomach began to turn and I really felt disgusted and disdain at what I was seeing.”

Webb says he discovered two more markings and reported them to the city’s parks department.

His message to the vandals is that there’s no place for hate in this world.