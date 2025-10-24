Local

High school student seriously injured in incident in metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
CARTERSVILLE, GA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a metro Atlanta high school student was seriously injured in an incident on Friday morning.

State troopers say a 17-year-old Cartersville High School student was allegedly running away from school administrators and ran across Highway 41.

The student ran into the side of a utility trailer that was being towed by a pickup truck and was seriously injured in one of his legs.

He was rushed to the hospital. The identity of the student and current extent of his injury are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

