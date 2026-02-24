High Museum of Art executive resigns amid $600K theft accusation

ATLANTA — A top official at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta has resigned after he was accused of stealing about $600,000 from the organization.

Chief operating officer Brady Lum resigned after a review traced the financial irregularities back to him.

A statement from the Woodruff Arts Center said “financial irregularities” were first identified in December. After an independent review, officials determined the money had been stolen.

The case has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia for possible criminal prosecution.