High E. coli levels prompt warning for Chattahoochee River swimmers

ATLANTA — Recent heavy rainfall has caused E. coli levels in the Chattahoochee River to spike, prompting warnings for people to stay out of the water.

Officials said E. coli levels in the river have climbed above 4,000, which is considered a high risk for infection. Anything above 235 is considered unsafe for swimmers.

The increase is being blamed on runoff from several days of rain across metro Atlanta.

Health officials are urging people to avoid swimming or tubing in the river until bacteria levels drop.

Symptoms linked to E. coli exposure can include diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, loss of appetite and low fever.

Officials said symptoms typically begin within three to five days after exposure to contaminated food or water.