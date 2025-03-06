Hi-tech car scam leaves unwitting buyers on the hook in Chamblee

CHAMBLEE, GA — Thieves in metro Atlanta are creating fake info to sell stolen cars to unwitting buyers and leaving victims with a car note, but no car.

Undercover units have recovered more than 20 cars with stolen VIN numbers already this year in Chamblee. Criminals produce fake VIN number stickers, attach them to stolen cars, and even create matching title registrations.

Police reclaim the cars, but this undercover sergeant says that’s not the end of a victim’s troubles.

“It’s not just the stolen car. It’s not just a property crime.” He recalled the case of one victim saying not only is she now “left without a car, but also a car note that she has to pay for a car she does not have.”

Police say looking into Carfax reports and a scan of the vehicle’s onboard computer can help buyers protect themselves.

The undercover sergeant also says these types of crimes also drive up insurance rates and provide funds for thieves to engage in other criminal activity.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.