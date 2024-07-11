‘He’s a runner, but not a track star:’ Man tries running from police after high-speed chase on I-285

A man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase.

On July 5, Cobb County Police asked Atlanta Police for help in a high-speed chase of a wanted person on Interstate 285.

During CCPD’s chase, the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jarrett Sharp, hit a police car.

Police performed a PIT maneuver and after stopping, the suspect tried running into the woods near the highway.

However, he was not able to get away from the officers.

In bodycam video from APD, captioned “He’s a Runner, but Not a Track Star,” you can hear Sharp screaming as officers catch and Tase him.

Sharp was arrested and taken to jail.

In addition to outstanding warrants and charges by Cobb County Police, Sharp was charged by Atlanta Police with: