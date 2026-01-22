Drug kingpin in Atlanta sentenced to decades in federal prison

ATLANTA — The leader of a massive drug operation in Atlanta has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on Wednesday

The U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg says Antonio Dashawn Daniels was one of the largest heroin and fentanyl distributors to ever operate in Georgia.

He was convicted at a trial in June of 2025 for trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, and for having 40 firearms in his Atlanta stash house.

“Supplied by the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), Daniels’s drug trafficking organization devastated hundred, if not thousands, of lives through its large-scale distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

The organization operated from August of 2018 until Daniels’ arrest in July of 2020 following record-setting drug seizures.

“This investigation tore apart a drug trafficking network responsible for dealing drugs in communities across the region,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “This operation shows what can be accomplished when there is collaboration between federal and local law enforcement agencies.”

Several members of the organization have already been sentenced to federal prison.