Here’s how community can pay respects to fallen Carroll County investigator today

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Family, friends and co-workers will say their goodbyes to a fallen hero on Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Taylor Bristow died last week after he was shot in the line of while serving a warrant.

Bristow’s procession and funeral services are set for Thursday afternoon. There is a processional route where the public can pay their respects to the fallen deputy.

The procession will leave the Hightower Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m. and travel south on Hamilton Ave, then cross over Hwy 78 to Alabama Ave. The route continues along Hwy 27 south to Mount Holly Church, where the funeral will begin at 2 p.m.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office asks any officers who wishes to drive in the processional to line up at Bremen First United Methodist Church by 12 p.m. and motorcycle units to park in front of the funeral home.

At the sheriff’s office, a memorial grows every day for Bristow. Hundreds have shown up over the past week to pay their respects and support to the sheriff’s office.

Bristow was shot while helping the GBI serve a child exploitation search warrant. The suspect, identified as Christopher Bly, shot himself and the deputy with the same bullet. Bly died at the scene.

Bristow, who worked for the sheriff’s office for six years, is survived by his wife, 10-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

It’s been a heavy week for law enforcement across the area. Bristow died at Grady Memorial Hospital on the same day the Paulding County community laid Deputy Brandon Cunningham to rest. Both deputies were just 30 years old.

The West Georgia First Responders nonprofit has set up a donation fund for Bristow’s family. Shane Davis says his organization has already raised more than $35,000 and he hopes to keep the donations coming in through Christmas.

You can click here to donate.