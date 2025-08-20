Local

Henry County superintendent responds after mock funeral at Stockbridge High pep rally

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A Stockbridge High School pep rally is drawing attention after a video went viral showing students and staff staging a mock funeral for rival Dutchtown High School, complete with a casket.

Reactions have been mixed, with some calling the stunt a harmless joke, while others say it crossed the line.

In response, Henry County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Pace released a video message reminding the community of the true purpose of school athletics.

“These games and associated events like pep rallies should focus on these positive attributes and bring out our best,” Pace said, noting that sports are meant to promote health, fitness, and a sense of community.

He added that the district is continuing to work with police to ensure athletic events remain safe.

