Henry County Police search for missing 18-year-old

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Police in Henry County have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Henry County Police officials say Agatha Lucy Wilson was last seen on March 3 at a residence on Highway 81 in McDonough.

She is described as an African-American girl with green eyes, and is about 5′5 tall. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and multi-colored checkered pants, Henry County Police officials say.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Wilson is urged to contact Detective G. Hurst at 770-288-8395, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.