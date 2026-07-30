Henry County police chief Mike Ireland announces retirement

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County Police Chief Mike Ireland is retiring after more than 26 years with the department.

Ireland has served as police chief since October 2023 after working in a variety of roles within the Henry County Police Department over the past 26 years.

According to Henry County, Ireland helped expand active shooter training, upgrade patrol vehicles and implement new training systems designed to increase officer safety. The county also credited him with strengthening recruitment efforts, building trust between the police department and the community, and modernizing the agency with new technology.

Ireland also served in the U.S. military for 21 years.

Interim County Manager Kevin Johnson said Ireland has strengthened every aspect of the department.

The county said plans for Ireland’s replacement will be announced at a later time.