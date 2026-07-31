Henry County names first Black woman as police chief

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County has named Bess Baugh as its new police chief, making history as the first Black woman to lead the department.

Baugh has served 30 years in law enforcement, including the last 20 years with the Henry County Police Department. During her career, she became the first Black woman to serve as captain, major and now chief of police in Henry County.

Before joining Henry County, Baugh served with the City of Atlanta and DeKalb County Schools.

In a statement announcing her appointment, Henry County government said Baugh brings a proven record of leadership, service and dedication to public safety. County leaders also described her as deeply committed to serving others.

Baugh says she wants anyone who lives, works or visits Henry County to feel welcome and secure.

She succeeds Mike Ireland, whose retirement became official Thursday after a law enforcement career that spanned more than 25 years.

WSB Radio’s Judd Hickinbotham contributed to this story.