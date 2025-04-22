Henry County breaks ground on new STEM high school

HENRY COUNTY, GA — Henry County Schools officially broke ground on what will become the district’s first STEM-focused high school; a $73 million investment designed to prepare students for careers in high-demand fields like biotechnology, aerospace, and green energy.

The new school, which does not yet have an official name, will be located on the former site of Stockbridge and Patrick Henry high schools. Once completed, it will specialize in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM, and open in fall 2027 with an initial class of ninth and tenth graders.

“This is a very exciting day for Henry County Schools as we break ground on our first STEM high school,” said Kyle Sears, a spokesperson for the district.

Students will be able to choose from three specialized tracks: aerospace engineering, biotechnology, and sustainability in green energy. Sears says the goal is to provide another option for students to engage with STEM education while aligning their studies with real-world, career opportunities.

“It’s another option for our students to get engaged with STEM education, and particularly to specialize in areas that are high-demand jobs in our current world,” Sears said.

The school will grow to serve approximately 900 students across all four grade levels.

Admission will be determined through an application and lottery process, with more details to be announced as the opening date approaches.

The groundbreaking is an important step in helping Henry County students prepare for future careers.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story