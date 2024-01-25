Heavy rain at times across Metro Atlanta today, Flood Watch extended through Saturday

Heavy rain arrived overnight, and waves of heavy rain will continue to move through Metro Atlanta today and through the weekend.

Stay ahead of the rain with the Interactive Radar below.

Rainfall Totals, So Far

Since 12AM Thursday, as much as 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen across Metro Atlanta.

Some of the heavier rainfall totals include:

1.61″ in Social Circle

1.54″ in Covington

1.27″ in Fayetteville

0.78″ in Woodstock

0.52″ in Chamblee

Rain is expected to taper off after the Thursday morning commute, with a brief break around lunchtime. However, another round of heavy rain is expected for the evening ride home, and a few more showers on the way for Friday.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for today into Friday evening.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall are possible through Saturday midday. As a result, the Flood Watch has been extended through 7pm Saturday for the Metro Atlanta area.

Flood Watch Atlanta

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

