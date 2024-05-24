Hearing scheduled over possible foreclosure of former RHOA star Kim Zolciak’s Milton mansion

ATLANTA — Kroy Bierman and Kim Zolciak could be in danger of losing their house once again.

According to court documents, the estranged couple who have been in a years-long divorce, have a motions hearing scheduled for Wednesday dealing with the foreclosure of the multimillion-dollar mansion in Milton.

“On April 23, 2024, Respondent filed notice with the Court of its intent to initiate a non-judicial foreclosure proceeding. Thereafter, Petitioner filed the instant Motion to place this matter back on the active docket as there is now a justiciable issue for the court to decide,” the document said.

Fulton County property records confirm that the house is currently owned by “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.

Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

The latest foreclosure was supposed to happen on May 3, but the couple filed a motion to have it delayed.

According to the latest filing, the court “shall hear oral argument on Petitioner’s request for a Temporary Restraining Order.”

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August.

This is the second time the home has been put up for foreclosure.

“This matter was placed on the inactive docket on January 31, 2024. At such time, Respondent informed the Court that the foreclosure sale had been canceled and there was, therefore, no justiciable issue pending before the Court,” court documents said.

The home had been listed as for sale but has since been pulled down.



