DALTON, GA — A hearing is expected today in the case of a Dalton college student held in ICE custody after a traffic stop for which she was mistakenly pulled over for.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Ximena Arias-Cristobal are working to free her while she fights her deportation.

Cristobal has been in the US since she was a child.

Dalton police admit they made a mistake in pulling her over and have dismissed the traffic charges against her.