Hawks, Smurfit Westrock plant trees in the community as part of ‘Rock the Rim’ campaign

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks teamed up with Smurfit Westrock to plant trees in the community as part of the Rock the Rim campaign, State Farm Arena officials announced in a press release.

Team officials said the Hawks and Smurfit Westrock committed to planting 445 trees in the community, which is one for every dunk an Atlanta Hawks player made during 2023-24 season.

“We are grateful for our partner in Smurfit Westrock as they have been integral in helping us expand our organization’s sustainability efforts,” said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena.

More than 60 volunteers from the Hawks and Smurfit Westrock helped plant the trees.

State Farm Arena officials say trees will also be planted at Candler Park, Clear Creek, Connally Nature Preserve, Proctor Creek and Wooddall Creek.

“Smurfit Westrock and our team of volunteers enjoyed partnering with the Hawks and Trees Atlanta on this project to enhance the tree canopy at CHARM’s new Dekalb County facility,” said Tammy Pollock, Regional Vice President of Communications Smurfit Westrock.

“The Rock the Rim campaign is a fun and unique community initiative which helps us make an impact in the community for each of the exciting dunks that we watch on gamedays,” said Saltzman.