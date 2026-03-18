Hartsfield-Jackson offers support to TSA agents working without pay during shutdown

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is stepping up efforts to support TSA agents who remain on duty without pay during the partial government shutdown.

Airport General Manager Ricky Smith says TSA staff are being given two meal vouchers every shift, which can be used anywhere at the airport. He said concessionaire partners are also offering free meal options, while MARTA is providing free transportation for TSA employees.

“We have some of our concessionaire partners, food and retail partners who are also offering free meal options, MARTA has stepped up, they’re offering free transportation to TSA employees,” Smith said.

TSA staff can also take advantage of free parking at the airport.

Smith says the move is meant to support those continuing to report to work despite the shutdown.

“The least we can do is those that are coming in, we can make sure that we are taking the cost of a meal off their hands, so we’re providing those vouchers,” Smith said. “We truly appreciate what they’re doing and that we love them, and we understand that plight that they’re in.”

The ongoing shutdown has led to staffing shortages, with about 36% of TSA agents calling out, according to airport officials. The under-staffing has caused long security wait times in Atlanta and other major airports across the country.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 100 flights at Hartsfield-Jackson were delayed or canceled. While lines are not as long as in previous days, some wait times are still exceeding an hour, and at least one checkpoint remains closed due to staffing shortages.

Passengers have expressed frustration with the delays, though many say they understand the challenges facing TSA workers.

Officials are urging travelers to arrive earlier than usual, recommending an additional hour on top of the typical two hours for domestic flights and three hours for international travel.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.