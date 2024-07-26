Harris presidential campaign to open office in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Democrats will gather in Fulton County on Friday afternoon for the opening of a coordinated campaign office promoting Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

According to a release from the Harris Campaign, members of Georgia’s Democratic Party, as well as East Point officials and a U.S. Representative will be at the event.

The campaign said this is the 22nd coordinated office Democrats are opening in the state of Georgia, “dedicated to energizing voters and electing Vice President Harris and Democrats up and down the ticket.”

The office opening up comes just days before Harris is set to visit Atlanta for a presidential campaign event.

On Friday morning, the Vice President’s presidential campaign was endorsed by former President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The event starts at 1 p.m. and will include: