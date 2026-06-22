Hall County health officials warn residents after rabies-positive raccoon found

HALL COUNTY, GA — Hall County health officials are warning residents to take precautions after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Officials did not say exactly where in the county the animal was found.

Health officials are urging residents to watch for animals that appear to be acting strangely and to avoid approaching them. Instead, residents are advised to contact animal control immediately.

Rabies can be spread to humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals.

The Hall County Health Department is also reminding residents to make sure their pets are up to date on vaccinations. Officials are additionally asking residents not to leave food out for stray animals.

The warning comes after the latest confirmed case of rabies in Hall County.