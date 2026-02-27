Gwinnett police searching for missing 29-year-old last seen in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 29-year-old man from Duluth.

Investigators say Hector Eduardo Rodriguez Montano was last seen on Shackleford Court in Norcross on February 16.

Montano is described as six feet tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has dark brown eyes and may currently have a shaved head and shaved eyebrows.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and gray-and-white shoes. He is known to frequent gas stations and parks.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300.