Gwinnett neighbors upset about street racers doing donuts day and night along their road

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Some Gwinnett County neighbors say they’re frustrated with an increase in stunt driving that wakes them up at night and damages roads in their neighborhood off a busy road.

Video given by a neighbor shows a car doing donuts in a cul-de-sac at around midnight last Sunday and again Monday afternoon.

Beyond the loud noises and damage to the road, neighbors have safety concerns too.

“What they do is dangerous,” neighbor Christopher Rodriguez said. “We’ve even had a couple of instances where they almost crashed into another car.”

Other neighbors told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that it’s becoming a nearly daily issue in the community on Riva Ridge Drive off Singleton Road near Norcross.

“They gunning it, going in a circle, then you come see the smoke and stuff,” said one neighbor who asked not to be identified.

It has led to skid marks left in the road and even damaged mailboxes, according to neighbors.

“You have kids in the neighborhood that be running around,” the neighbor said. “Don’t want nobody to get hit.”

State Rep. Marvin Lim said the Singleton Road area is set to receive a $1 million grant to address not only pedestrian safety but speeding drivers and street racing.

The grant aims to add technology to the busy road to improve safety and add tools for law enforcement to identify street racers, according to Lim.

Gwinnett County police and the Gwinnett County Department of Transportation continue to look for ways to improve safety in the corridor, according to Lim.

Meanwhile, neighbors on Riva Ridge say they want to band together to get speed bumps installed.

“Speed bumps are the perfect factors to help against that,” Rodriguez said.

