Gwinnett jury finds man guilty of murder in “revenge shooting” case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has found a man guilty of killing another man in a “revenge shooting” over a dispute they had a year before the murder.

Prosecutors say in September 2023, the suspect rented a Tesla car and followed the victim on his way to a family dinner.

Darius Dugger’s fiancé told Channel 2 Action News that someone followed them for several miles and then opened fire on Dugger’s truck. The couple was with their four-year-old son when it happened.

Police identified Neil Frasdilla as the shooter and used technology from the Tesla to track him down.

On Thursday, the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office announced that a jury found Frasdilla guilty in Dugger’s murder.

Prosecutors argued that Frasdilla wanted revenge against Dugger for helping his girlfriend, who had previously reported she was being abused.

Dugger confronted Frasdilla about the abuse and the two got into a fight when Frasdilla refused to leave and grabbed a gun from his car.

A year later, Frasdilla rented a gray Tesla and followed Dugger, his fiancé and their son on their way to Red Lobster, according to the DA’s office.

“Somebody just reached in the car and just started shooting,” Dugger’s fiancé told Channel 2 Action News last September. “As he put his head out, the fire, the fire just came.”

Dugger’s fiancé said she checked for a pulse but couldn’t find one. She ran to a tow truck nearby to call 911.

The 911 calls helped police get a license plate. Investigators also used the Tesla’s GPS coordinates to find Frasdilla.

Prosecutors showed the jury a video from the Tesla that showed him walking to the car and tossing the murder weapon.

The 27-year-old will be sentenced on May 28.

“We are happy to see justice served in this case,” said Gwinnett County DA Patsy Austin-Gatson. “This was a calculated, premeditated murder. It is unconscionable to imagine someone lying in wait for nearly a year to kill a person they argued with.”

