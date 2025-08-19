Gwinnett firefighter hospitalized battling large apartment fire

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Gwinnett County firefighter is one of two people hurt in a large apartment fire in Lawrenceville.

Witnesses said they could see the smoke from I-85.

Lt. Jessica Joyner with the Gwinnett County Fire Department says they got the call just before 9:00 Tuesday morning and arrived to heavy fire involvement on the second story of the Oxford Apartments.

A number of residents had to be rescued from the burning building and fire crews are reporting a structural collapse of the roof.

A firefighter and one resident went to the hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.